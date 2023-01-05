Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookfield (NYSE:BN) versus Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elbit Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.0%. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield and Elbit Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.68 $3.97 billion $2.05 16.05 Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield and Elbit Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.09%. Given Brookfield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield beats Elbit Imaging on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body. It also offers medical products based on stem cells derived primarily from umbilical cord blood and intended for bone marrow transplantation in patients with leukemia or lymph node cancer, non-malignant blood diseases, and metabolic genetic diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of plots and villas in India. The company was formerly known as Elbit Medical Imaging Ltd. and changed its name to Elbit Imaging Ltd. in November 2007. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

