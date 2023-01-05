Head-To-Head Review: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -43.23% -34.56% Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -94.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Werewolf Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galera Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 614.65%. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 553.59%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Galera Therapeutics.

Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A -$49.98 million ($2.15) -0.92 Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.53 million ($2.36) -0.65

Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Galera Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. The company is also developing WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

