Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCSG. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 377,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.