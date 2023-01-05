Hedera (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.58 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $971.14 million and $18.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022871 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003878 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.18909 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03851545 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $21,837,067.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

