Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,063 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 432.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4,110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

