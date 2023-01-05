Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00024163 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.68 million and $280,977.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233466 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08884625 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $286,215.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

