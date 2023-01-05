Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $286,144.75 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.28 million and $286,144.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00024316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08884625 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $286,215.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

