Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.7% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VYM opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

