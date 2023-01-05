Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $175.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.72.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.