Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

