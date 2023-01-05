Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

