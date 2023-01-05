Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

