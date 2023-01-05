HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.04 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $11.04 billion and $4.95 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 170.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02229729 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.73 or 0.30289381 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
