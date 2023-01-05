HI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $73.16 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $842,480.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02664984 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $856,609.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

