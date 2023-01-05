Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter worth $536,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

