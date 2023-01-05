Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ HGLB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

