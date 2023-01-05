Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $98,913,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after buying an additional 816,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $126.66. 19,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

