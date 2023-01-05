Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

