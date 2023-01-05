holoride Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.97 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $428,408.49 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.74 or 0.07444522 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0471772 USD and is up 18.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $306,331.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.