Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.35 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Horizen has a total market cap of $120.14 million and $7.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00053987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00240595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00079948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,222,269 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.