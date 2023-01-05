HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 23,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,703,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.