Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $229.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day moving average of $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.