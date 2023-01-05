Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,593 shares of company stock worth $547,551. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

