HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $16.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 2,385 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 515,158 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 488,185 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

