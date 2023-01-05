HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $16.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 2,385 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 9.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
