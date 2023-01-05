I.G.Y. Ltd Sells 2,360 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

I.G.Y. Ltd lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 36.0% of I.G.Y. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. I.G.Y. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $53,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 2,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 349,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

