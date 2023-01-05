i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 6%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £891,595.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

