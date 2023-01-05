IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 105,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IES by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IES Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IESC stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. IES has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

