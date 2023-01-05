IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Trading 2.8% Higher

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 40,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut IMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,655 ($19.94) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

