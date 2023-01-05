ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 7.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 42,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,792,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
ImmunityBio Stock Down 6.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
