ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 7.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 42,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,792,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 255.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 4,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 93.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

