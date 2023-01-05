Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $176,884.76 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at $31,370,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48.

On Monday, October 31st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.00. 417,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,391. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

