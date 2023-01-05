Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.63

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.63 and last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

