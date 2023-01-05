indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,266.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,855. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 10,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.