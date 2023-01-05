Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.98. Infinera shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,001,085 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Infinera Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Infinera by 2,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 3,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,155 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

