Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ingles Markets by 169.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

