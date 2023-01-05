Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.58

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.58 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 24.80 ($0.30). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 386,317 shares changing hands.

Inland Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.22.

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Further Reading

