Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,471,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

TEAM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.40. 2,148,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.02 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

