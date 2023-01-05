Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of OSH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 1,818,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,095. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

