Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $206.97. 15,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,208. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.19. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

