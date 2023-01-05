Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CEO Sells 66,886 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,843. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

About Schrödinger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 462,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 548.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 255,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

