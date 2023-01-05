Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,512. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

