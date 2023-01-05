Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

