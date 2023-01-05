International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,831. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

