International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

