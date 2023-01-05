International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading Up 0.6%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.13. 18,593 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

