Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.01). 550,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 218,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.00).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £287.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,836.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

