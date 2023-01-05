Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,712. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

