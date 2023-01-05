Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.50

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.50 and traded as high as $66.91. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 41,570 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4,652.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

