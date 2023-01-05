Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

