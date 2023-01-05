Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.38.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
