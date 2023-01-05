Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Reduced by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RSP stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

