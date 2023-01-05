Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after purchasing an additional 520,440 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.01. 51,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

